Rishabh Pant confirms his availability for Delhi's Ranji trophy clash against Saurashtra: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant.

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has confirmed his availability for Delhi's Ranji trophy clash against Saurashtra, news agency PTI reported.

Pant, who last played a Ranji trophy match way back in 2017, has made himself available for Delhi's sixth match of the tournament, starting January 23 in Rajkot, PTI stated citing the DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma. While Pant has made himself available, there is no update on Virat Kohli, who is also in the Delhi probables alongside the wicketkeeper batter.

"Yes, Pant has confirmed his availability for the next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly. About Virat Kohli we want him to play but we haven't heard from him while Harshit Rana is selected in the T20 squad and hence is unavailable," Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma said as quoted by PTI.

Recently, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that the Indian players should play in the domestic circuit if they have commitment and are available to play. "I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game. If they're available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get," Gambhir had said after India's 1-3 loss in the BGT.

"If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players what you want in Test cricket," he had added.

Notably, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also expected to feature in the upcoming rounds of the domestic premier tournament. Rohit Sharma has also trained with the Mumbai Ranji trophy squad, however, it remains to be seen whether he will put his hand up for the red-ball match.

Gill has reportedly made himself available for Punjab's clash against Karnataka. Jaiswal has also made himself available for Mumbai's clash against Jammu & Kashmir, media reports suggest. All teams have two matches remaining in the group stage and the sixth round clashes will begin on January 23.

India don't have any Test match coming anytime soon after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar series. The next assignment in the whites is in the away five-match series against England in June. With no Tests lined up and India's batting performance being under the scanner, the players might want to get in the groove ahead of the England series.