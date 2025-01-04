Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev's India record with second-fastest fifty for the country in Tests

Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev's India record with second-fastest fifty for the country in Tests

Rishabh Pant smashed the fastest Test fifty by a visiting batter in Australia as the Indian wicketkeeper batter breathed some life into the Test match with a counter-attacking knock. Pant was solely responsible for India's lead reaching 145 by the stumps on Day 2 of the Sydney Test.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 04, 2025 14:33 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 14:33 IST
Rishabh Pant smashed a 29-ball fifty at the SCG to breathe
Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant smashed a 29-ball fifty at the SCG to breathe some life into the Test match

Rishabh Pant, who found himself on the receiving end for altering his approach and playing against the grain on the first day of the Sydney Test, returned to his usual ways, smashing a 33-ball 61 as he breathed some life into the contest against Australia on Saturday, January 4. India were in the middle of another collapse as they went from 42/0 to 59/3 before Pant decided to unleash himself and broke multiple records with the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Tests.

Pant made his intentions clear by hitting Scott Boland for a six by dancing down the track, who had already gotten on the Indian nerves. But the Indian wicketkeeper batter didn't stop. Pant kept going for his shots and didn't care for how they looked. India needed runs at that point and he scored them. Pant had a chance to break his own record of the fastest fifty by an Indian (28) but got it in just one extra ball (29) by hitting a six off Mitchell Starc.

The fun ended at 61 for Pant but he made sure he enforced some runs as the likes of Ravindra Jadeja just wanted to spend time on the crease. Pant with his knock also went past Kapil Dev's feat of the fastest 50-plus knock by an Indian in Tests in terms of strike rate as the left-hander's 61 came at 184.84.

Highest batting strike rate in a Test innings by an Indian (50-plus score)

184.84 (61 off 33) - Rishabh Pant (vs AUS) - Sydney, 2024

161.81 (89 off 55) - Kapil Dev (vs ENG) - Lord's, 1982
161.29 (50 off 31) - Rishabh Pant (vs SL) - Bengaluru, 2022
158.33 (57 off 36) - Shardul Thakur (vs ENG) - The Oval, 2021
158.13 (68 off 43) - KL Rahul (vs BAN) - Kanpur, 2024

Related Stories
SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team, captaincy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team, captaincy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

IND vs AUS: Boland's fiery spell shatters India in second innings, Australia regain control on Day 2

IND vs AUS: Boland's fiery spell shatters India in second innings, Australia regain control on Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah returns to stadium after leaving for scans midway through Day 2 of SCG Test - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah returns to stadium after leaving for scans midway through Day 2 of SCG Test - WATCH

Fastest fifty by Indians in Tests

28 balls - Rishabh Pant (vs Sri Lanka) - Bengaluru, 2022
29 balls - Rishabh Pant (vs Australia) - Sydney, 2024
30 balls - Kapil Dev (vs England) - Lord's, 1982
31 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal (vs Bangladesh) - Kanpur, 2024
31 balls - Shardul Thakur (vs England) - The Oval, 2021

Jadeja and Washington Sundar were in the middle for India at the stumps on the second day and the visitors will be keen to stretch their lead to 200 in the third innings, especially with all the uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah, who had left the stadium for scans due to his back issue.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement