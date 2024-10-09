Rinku Singh's special 'God's plan' celebration after hitting half century against Bangladesh | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh.

Indian star Rinku Singh got to his third T20I half-century in the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. The hard-hitting middle-order batter ended a wait for a half-ton as he got to a blistering 26-ball fifty.

Rinku displayed a special celebration after reaching to his half-ton in the 16th over. He hit Tanzim Hasan Shakib for two fours and a six on consecutive deliveries to reach to his fifty. The Southpaw soaked in the rousing applause from the Delhi crowd, which came in good numbers to cheer the team.

He then gestured his right hand towards a tattoo on his left arm, reading, "God's Plan". He then received a hug from all-rounder Hardik Pandya before the two carried on their innings.

Watch the celebration video here:

India were asked to bat first after Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss. The Men in Blue went with an unchanged team with no debut for Harshit Rana. Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Tanzim for Shoriful Islam.

"We were looking to bat first as well. We did bowl in the first game. I spoke to a few groundsmen and they said there was a little bit of dew. We wanted to challenge our bowlers to bowl with the wet ball and see what we can do. The amount of talent in the dressing room, it's very difficult to express that. I am just happy sitting back, relaxing now, watching them play and my job has become very easy. You have to be one step ahead when you're playing this format. (Pitch) Looks very good, let's see how it goes. We are unchanged," India captain Suryakumar said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman