Rinku Singh, Vipraj Nigam power UP into Syed Mushtaq Alit Trophy quarters, last eight line-ups out

Indian star batter and uncapped batting all-rounder Vipraj Nigam powered Uttar Pradesh into the quarterfinals with scintillating finishing skills in their pre-quarterfinal clash against Andhra in Bengaluru on Monday.

The newly-recruited Delhi Capitals player Vipraj overshadowed senior pro Rinku in a thrilling run-chase of 157. Vipraj scored 27 off eight balls after UP were in choppy waters with Rinku running out of partners in the clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. His knock was laced with two sixes and three fours, while Rinku remained calm during his 22-ball 27-run knock.

UP had got off to a brilliant start courtesy of Karan Sharma. They were well poised to hunt down the target with relative ease after being at 70/0 in 8.1 overs. However, the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led side witnessed a collapse and went down reeling at 88/4 from 12.1 overs.

They needed 57 from the final five overs with Sameer Rizvi and Rinku at the crease, however, the former holed one out to deep backward square leg in the 16th over of Tripurana Vijay, who then got Shivam Mavi on the final ball of the over too.

The equation became tough for UP as they needed 48 from the last four overs at a required rate of 12 and had four wickets in hand. But Rinku and Vipraj denied Andhra a famous win.

The 17th over changed the complexion of the game as the batters accumulated 22 runs from KV Sasikanth's third over. They hit two sixes and as many fours to bring the situation under control. Vipraj unflurred his batting skills with a few more boundaries before Rinku hit the winning runs to take the team home with one over to go.

Quarterfinal line-ups confirmed, UP to face Delhi next, Bengal up against Baroda

The quarterfinal line-ups of the tournament are now out completely after the two pre-quarterfinals. Bengal faced Chandigarh in the other pre-quarterfinal where they defeated Chandigarh in a tensed game by three runs. Bengal had made 159 batting first after a superb cameo from Mohammed Shami, who made 32 from 17 balls.

Medium pacers Sayan Ghosh and Kanishk Seth shared six wickets with the former taking four. Shami also struck once in the defence.

Bengal will now be facing Baroda in the first quarterfinal at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, while UP will be locking horns against Delhi in the second quarterfinal at the same venue.

Madhya Pradesh will cross paths with Saurashtra in the third knockout clash at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur while Mumbai meet Vidarbha in the last quarterfinal of the tournament.

Here is the quarterfinal line-up:

Bengal vs Baroda

1st quarterfinal at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 11 AM on December 11

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh

2nd quarterfinal at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 4:30 PM on December 11

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra

3rd quarterfinal at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur at 9 AM on December 11

Mumbai vs Vidarbha

4th quarterfinal at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur at 1:30 PM at 1:30 PM on December 11