Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's advice, shares role in IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders' flamboyant batter Rinku Singh revealed the advice of legendary cricketer MS Dhoni shared with him. The cricketer also added the importance of fitness to succeed in modern-day cricket.

Kolkata:

Rinku Singh had a difficult IPL 2025, scoring only 133 runs in eight matches. He has been one of the underperformers this season, and that reflected on KKR’s performance, who are seventh on the IPL points table. Another defeat in the tournament can end their pursuit to qualify for the playoffs. Next up, the Knight Riders will host Punjab Kings at their home, Eden Gardens.

Ahead of the clash, Rinku opened up on his role in the ongoing season. He mentioned of taking up the role of a finisher and that could be one of the reasons behind him batting low down the order on a few occasions. He also shared MS Dhoni’s advice of being calm and noted the importance of fitness.

“I usually bat at No. 5 or 6 — I’ve done that for UP and in the IPL, so I’m used to it. I focus a lot on fitness because with 14 matches in the IPL, it’s my responsibility to maintain my body and recover well. I also speak to Mahi Bhai often — he tells me to stay calm and play according to the match situation. Things fall into place when you stay composed,” Rinku said while speaking exclusively to JioHotstar.

Rinku also opened up on the possibility of breaching the 300-run mark in the ongoing season. In the last edition of the competition, SRH were close, scoring 287 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In 2025, teams were expected to play in the same template, but the conditions have been different and for the same reason, high-scoring games have not been seen. Nevertheless, Rinku is hopeful that any of the teams can cross 300 in the 18th edition of the IPL.

“Yes, we can do it. IPL has reached a stage where even 300 is possible; last year, Punjab chased a total of 262 runs. All teams are strong this season—anyone can get to 300,” Rinku said.