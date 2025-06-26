Rinku Singh likely to be appointed as Basic Education Officer in UP, claim reports Star India batter Rinku Singh is all set to be appointed as a Basic Education Officer by the UP government according to reports. The process to appoint him in the role for the same has been initiated as well.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Rinku Singh is all set to be appointed as the District Basic Education Officer (BSA), according to reports. The process to appoint him to the role has been initiated under the International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules-2022.

According to the report, a letter to the Director of Basic Education has been issued in the matter as well. It is interesting to note that Rinku Singh’s appointment in the role is a part of the UP government’s policy to honour international athletes by providing them positions in the government services.

Hailing from a humble background, Rinku Singh quickly gained popularity from his stint in the IPL (Indian Premier League). Representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh’s record-breaking five sixes to Yash Dayal in an over in the IPL saw him set for a life in the big leagues.

Rinku recently got engaged to Priya Saroj

In one of the biggest highlights of Rinku Singh’s personal life, the star India batter was recently engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The wedding between the couple was originally scheduled to be held in November, but it has been postponed for now.

Many prominent names like Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, and Ram Gopal Yadav were present at Rinku Singh’s engagement ceremony.

Rinku Singh’s IPL career in numbers

There is no doubt that the IPL (Indian Premier League) has been exceptional for Rinku Singh, the star batter got his break in the tournament through Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the last few years, Rinku has grown into his role as a finisher for KKR and is one of the more important players on the side now.

It is worth noting that with 59 matches played in the IPL, Rinku has amassed 1,099 runs to his name and has an average of 30.52 runs. Furthermore, through his performance in the IPL, Rinku also managed to make his debut for India. The star batter has played two ODIs and 33 T20Is for team India so far and continues to flourish for the side in the shortest format.