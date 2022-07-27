Ricky Ponting picks India and Australia as finalists of T20 World Cup; backs AUS to lift trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting | File Photo

Veteran captain and legendary Australian player have picked India and Australia as the finalist for the T20 World Cup down-under and also predicted that the Kangaroos will beat the Men in Blue to lift their second consecutive T20 World Cup.

"I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final," Ponting said during the latest episode of The ICC Review.

Ponting added that he wasn't hopeful of the team coming out on top during the last World Cup in UAE.

"The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it.

But they found a way."

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has a superb record with Australia's women's team, and Ponting feels the English team too will be in the reckoning at the showpiece event.

"I actually think England are an outstanding white-ball team and they have an outstanding white-ball set-up. I just think the three teams on paper that look to have the most class and the most match-winners are India, Australia and England," Ponting said.

The former skipper, however, believes Pakistan's fate will depend on their skipper Babar Azam.

"If Babar doesn't have a great tournament, I don’t think they can win. I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he's probably got better and better in the last couple of years," Ponting said.

Ponting also added that the role of new ball bowlers will be important, and spinners will have their work cut out for them since the wickets won't assist them much.

"Their openers are very important and their new-ball bowlers are very important, but that role of the spin bowler in Australia might be a little bit more difficult with wickets that probably won't give them assistance."

The T20 World Cup is set to kick off in October and November later this year in Australia.

