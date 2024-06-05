Ricky Ponting bills 22-year-old youngster to replace David Warner in Australia's T20I squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner.

The former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Australia already have an ideal replacement waiting in the wings for the outgoing David Warner.

Ponting expects Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill Warner's "big set of shoes". The coach of Delhi Capitals feels that Fraser-McGurk has got "extreme talent" and has a bright future ahead of him.

"It's going to be really big set of shoes to fill, there's no doubt about that," Ponting told ESPNcricinfo. "They have got a lot of depth there. I'd be very surprised if he [Fraser-McGurk] doesn't go straight into the T20 team when David's finally done. And for that matter, we saw Jake debut for Australia in the one-day stuff in the last Australian summer. I was lucky enough to coach him at the Delhi Capitals this year as well. He's got extreme talent."

Ponting also lauded Warner's contribution to Australian cricket and mentioned that a team requires characters like Warner in major ICC events.

"He's the sort of character you want to have around your team, especially in big tournaments like World Cups. And he's just one of those natural winners. Everything he does, he wants to win. You can see that with his attitude in the field and the way he goes about his cricket," Ponting added.

"So there's more than just the runs that we'll be missing when Warner finally is gone. But hopefully the depth of Australian cricket is good enough to find someone to come in and fill that void."

Ponting opined that Australia have a great chance of winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and becoming the first team ever to hold all three major titles of all the formats.

"They have got a few leaders in the side as well. Mitchell Marsh being the captain of this team and Pat Cummins obviously being the one-day and Test captain, and Pat's just come off a pretty successful captaincy campaign with Sunrisers (Hyderabad) as well in the IPL. So they have got a lot of bases covered and they won't want to let this opportunity slip knowing that it could be the last World Cup that a few of these guys play as well."