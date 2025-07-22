Ricky Ponting backs Shubman Gill for Lord's outburst: 'That's captain standing up for his team' Shubman Gill charged at Zak Crawley at the fag end of Day 3 of the Lord's Test after the England opener tried killing out time in an attempt to deny India an extra over. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed Gill for his outburst.

New Delhi:

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed India Test skipper Shubman Gill for the Lord's outburst, stating that it was a captain standing for his team. Gill had a go at England opener Zak Crawley on Day 3 of the Lord's Test after the right-handed batter was wasting time to avoid an extra over at the fag end of the day.

The hosts tried to kill time at the fag end of the third day. With two overs possible to be bowled, Crawley tried wasting time with his frequent pull-outs when Jasprit Bumrah was gearing up to bowl. When he pulled out on one such occasion, Gill had a go at Crawley as he gave him a mouthful and a gesture. He once again went to him when Crawley pulled out after being hit on the glove, gesturing that a substitute was needed for the opener.

Ponting has backed the India captain for his act, stating that while it was out of character, he stood up for the team as the skipper. "That was a little out of character from what I've known from Shubman in the past," Ponting said on The ICC Review. "I am sure everyone who was there watching it, and I know you would know him quite well, that's not what he's generally like."

“That's the captain standing up for his team, that's a captain really wanting to show that it's his team now and this is the way that we're going to play the game, and also, I guess, wanting to give a little bit back.”

Ponting highlights that English tours are tough

The former Australia skipper Ponting, who has been on tour to England four times, highlighted that the England tours are tough. “The UK can be a hard place to play. The crowds, as much as they love their game, can be as hostile a place to play as anywhere in the world.

“The media there, when you're in a big series, when it's an Ashes series or when it's England and India, the media always feel like they're right on top of your back as well.”