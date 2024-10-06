Richa Ghosh grabs potential catch of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to dismiss Pakistan captain Fatima Sana: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Richa Ghosh displays brilliance on the field.

Indian wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh grabbed a mind-blowing catch in the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash to dismiss the opposition skipper Fatima Sana. Ghosh grabbed a one-handed stunner in the high-octane clash behind the wickets to send back Fatima, who had started getting into the groove with two successive boundaries.

Ghosh displayed brilliant skills of athleticism in the 14th over off Asha Sobhana. Fatima had started looking dangerous as she looked for quick runs to provide the impetus for the death overs. But the leg-spinner tempted the Pakistan skipper for another sweep on a tossed-up delivery that turned away after pitching outside the off stump.

Fatima went for her stroke and got an outside edge with the ball flying to the right of wicketkeeper Richa, who displayed brilliant reflexes to take the catch with her right hand. As shown by the broadcasters, Richa had only 0.44s to react and the wicketkeeper did an amazing job to hold on to it.

Watch the catch here:

The wicket sent Pakistan six down and in more trouble after they opted to bat first against India. While Nidar Dar carried for a bit longer, the Women in Green managed to make 105/8 from 20 overs. Dar was the top-scorer for her 28. With wickets falling from the other end, Dar held one end up firmly in a bid for a late attack on the Women in Blue.

She was the major reason for Pakistan crossing 100 on a pitch that was on the slower side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan opted to bat first after Fatima won the toss.

"We will bat first, put up a total on the board. Diana Baig misses out, that's the only change, she's replaced by Arooba. It's a big blow, but we've players who can do well in her absence. We'll try to put up a good total here. I'm excited to lead Pakistan against India," Fatima said at the toss.

"We would have batted first as well, but we'll have to bowl well and restrict them. We have one change, Pooja is out with an injury, Sajana replaces her. We'll have to move forward with a positive approach, it's always how you bounce back and we've spoken about it. We will go out there and play some positive cricket," India skipper Harmanpreet said before the match.