Revealed! Who will lead India if Rohit Sharma misses 1st Test against Australia in Perth?

The much anticipated five-match Test series between India and Australia is all set to get underway on November 22 in Perth. However, there is uncertainty going around skipper Rohit Sharma's availability for the series opener due to personal reasons. He is unlikely to travel with the team as the second batch of players leave for down under today and hence, is doubtful for the opening Test as well. Meanwhile, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in case Rohit misses the first Test.

He also stated that nothing is clear at the moment regarding Rohit's availability and a decision will be taken closer to the Test match. "At the moment, there is no confirmation but we will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he's going to be available, but everything we're going to get to know at the start of the series," he said in the pre-departure press conference.

"Being the designated vice-captain, obviously Jasprit Bumrah will be the captain if Rohit is not available," the 43-year-old added. Apart from captaincy, India will also have to decide on Rohit's replacement at the top. Two candidates who auditioned for the role - Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul - in the second four-day game for India A and Australia A didn't return with great scores.

However, one of them is almost certain to play Rohit misses the opener. "Obviously there is [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and there is [KL [Rahul] there. So we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available. There are options there, it's not that there are no options there. There are quite a few options in the squad.

"Once it gets closer to the first Test match, we'll plan and play the best playing XI that's going to do the job for us," the coach further said.