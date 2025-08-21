'Remind me when I was dismissed by him?': Smith's 2-year-old post surfaces as Archer finally gets him out It was during the Ashes 2023 build-up when the publications recalled memories of the 2019 series and reporters and Steve Smith made sure to remind them that Jofra Archer still hadn't gotten him out. It may not be Tests, but two years later, Archer has gotten Smith out once each in ODIs and T20s.

Cardiff:

Steve Smith vs Jofra Archer was the battle of the 2019 Ashes. Archer hitting Smith on his helmet during the Lord's Test, the Australian batter being on the floor concussed, and later missing out on the third Test in Leeds. Not that he needed to, but Smith proved again who was the boss in the fourth Test in Manchester, slamming a massive double hundred. Yes, Archer rattled Smith a bit at Lord's and in a couple of spells later as well but in the 164 deliveries the England pacer threw down to the Australian stalwart, he failed to take his wicket.

Four years down the line, during the 2023 Ashes build-up in May, the news of Archer getting ruled out was published with the angle that he 'terrorised' Australian batters and that they could breathe a sigh of relief. Under that very post, Smith was quick to comment, "Terrorised? remind me when I was dismissed by him…."

Now, a couple of years later, Archer is getting ready for an Ashes return, but the battle between him and Steve Smith in England resumed on Wednesday, August 20 in coloured clothing in the Hundred. And this time Archer got the better of the Australian. It was a short ball and on a spicy Cardiff wicket, the pacers were getting assistance. Smith was rushed and even though he pulled it, it was badly mistimed. A running James Vince at mid-on pouched it nicely.

This was the first time Archer dismissed Smith in T20s, even though he had gotten his wicket previously. It was in the third ODI last year in Durham when Archer saw the back of a set Smith for 60. In Tests, though, Smith is still unscathed by Archer and the battle is going to resume later this year, with the fast bowler already back in the Test side after four years recently during the India series.

As for the match, Southern Brave eked out a close win by four runs as a struggling Welsh Fire batting unit failed to chase down a modest target of 130 on a track, which was doing a bit. While the Brave stayed alive in the qualification race, the Fire's chances were dented further as it was their fourth loss of the season in five matches.