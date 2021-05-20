Remainder of PSL matches to be played in Abu Dhabi, confirms PCB

Image Source : AP PCB said it has got approval and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of PSL.

Following the suspension of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition due to COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, Pak cricket body (PCB) has confirmed that the remaining of the 20 matches of the competition will be played in Abu Dhabi.

PCB said it has got approval and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the tournament, reported ANI.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.

"We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event."