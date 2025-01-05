'Really enjoyed playing with him': Pat Cummins on Virat Kohli's last Test in Australia murmurs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli scored 190 runs in 9 innings BGT 2024-25

Pat Cummins revealed his experience of facing Virat Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and also shared his thoughts on whether the Indian great has played his last match in Australia.

Australia put India out of their misery with a dominant 6-wicket win on Day 3 of the fifth Test match in Sydney and sealed the eventual five-match series by 3-1. The hosts also secured a place in the World Test Championship 2025 final with their win in Sydney and eliminated India.

Kohli's poor display was well documented throughout the series as the Indian star registered just 190 runs in 9 innings, including a century in the first match in Perth. The talks of Virat Kohli's potential retirement or playing his last matches in Australia emerged during Cummins' post-match press conference at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cummins talked about Kohli's impressive record in Australia and termed his aggressive nature on the pitch as a wonderful contest. He also played down the talks of Kohli's last game in Australia and said it would be sad if Kohli had played his last game in Australia.

“(Facing Virat Kohli) It's always been a wonderful contest," Pat Cummins said. "More than just the runs that he scored, he brings a bit of theatre to the game which is sometimes good and sometimes it can rile you up as an opposition, which I'm sure is part of his plans."

“Really enjoyed playing with him. You know, he’s been one of the star batters for the last decade or so. You know, if you get his wicket it goes a long way to winning a game so yeah, it will be sad if it’s his last series."

The 36-year-old Kohli started the BGT 2024-25 with a brilliant unbeaten century in the second innings of the Perth Test. But he struggled against offside-the-off-stump delivered throughout the series and scored just 90 runs in his last 7 innings.