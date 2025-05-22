RCB vs SRH pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Ahmedabad play in IPL 2025 match 65? Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 65 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium. Since heavy rain was predicted, BCCI decided to shift the venue from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to Lucknow.

Lucknow:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led side has a brilliant opportunity to finish in the top two, but in order to achieve that, RCB will have to win their remaining games. The good news for the team is that both Patidar and Phil Salt are fit and are set to start against Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium on May 23.

RCB amassed 17 points in 12 matches and are second on the IPL points table. In their final league game of the season, RCB will play Lucknow Super Giants. If they win both their remaining matches, RCB will finish on 21 points and seal their spot in the top 2. So far, RCB have covered all the bases and will be hoping to reestablish their momentum after the break.

When it comes to Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are already out of the playoffs race. However, the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen are in fine form and will be hoping to finish the season well. Interestingly, the 2016 champions have hit the least number of sixes in the ongoing season, which is surprising, given how they have aggressively they were expected to play in the season. Meanwhile, it needs to be seen if Travis Head returns back to the squad, as the Australia international was suffering from COVID-19.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow usually favours the batters. Previously, it used to be a paradise for the spinners but things have changed drastically in the recent past. Bowling first will be ideal and anything over 190 runs can be considered a good total in the middle. Both teams have strong batting unit and a high-scoring encounter is expected.