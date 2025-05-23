RCB vs SRH head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 65 With RCB and SRH all set to take on each other in game 65 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams ahead of the upcoming game.

New Delhi:

Game 65 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 23. The upcoming clash will be a consolation clash for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad currently occupy eighth place in the IPL 2025 standings. The side have already been eliminated from the race of the group stages. They will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming and will aim for a consolation win.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sit in second place in the standings. The side have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. After 12 matches, the side has won eight matches, lost three, and one game has produced no result.

They will aim to register a win and stay in the top 2 of the standings, so they can get multiple chances to make it to the summit clash of the tournament.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other in the IPL 24 times. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the tie 11 times, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the clash 13 times.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

SRH IPL 2025 squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga.