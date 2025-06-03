RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Live Score: Maiden title beckons Bengaluru, Punjab in Ahmedabad 'red wedding'

Advertisement
RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings for one final time in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, in quest for a maiden title for either side. Shreyas Iyer has a point to prove. IPL is the only trophy missing for Virat Kohli. Should be a cracker!

Edited By: Anshul Gupta
Ahmedabad :

IPL Final Live Updates: The D-Day is here for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings as the holy trinity will have one of its members leave in a few hours. IPL will have a new winner in its 18th edition. The credit goes to the mega auction for equally diversifying the rosters after successful campaigns for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. But there's a man standing beside the trophy yet again, Shreyas Iyer. He has made it a habit to change teams and lead them to a final and even a trophy. He did it with KKR last year. Can Punjab Kings hope for the same again? Iyer definitely has a point to prove and there's Virat Kohli, who just has an IPL trophy missing from a coveted cabinet. Who will it be? Follow all the live updates of RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final-

  6:56 PM (IST) Jun 03, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It's the big night! Welcome to our coverage of IPL 2025 Final - RCB vs PBKS

    It's the battle of reds, two teams yet to taste the IPL success, a captain who won it last year but has a point to prove after not being retained by the franchise, Shreyas Iyer, and then there's Rajat Patidar, who tasted some success with Madhya Pradesh and led them to the final but will be keen to go one better for RCB with a certain Virat Kohli on his side, who has been playing for 18 years for one franchise and waiting for the drought to end. Who will it be? Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2025 Final.

Cricket
