Live RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Live Score: Maiden title beckons Bengaluru, Punjab in Ahmedabad 'red wedding'
RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings for one final time in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, in quest for a maiden title for either side. Shreyas Iyer has a point to prove. IPL is the only trophy missing for Virat Kohli. Should be a cracker!
Ahmedabad
Live updates :RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Live Score and Updates
6:56 PM (IST)Jun 03, 2025
It's the big night! Welcome to our coverage of IPL 2025 Final - RCB vs PBKS
It's the battle of reds, two teams yet to taste the IPL success, a captain who won it last year but has a point to prove after not being retained by the franchise, Shreyas Iyer, and then there's Rajat Patidar, who tasted some success with Madhya Pradesh and led them to the final but will be keen to go one better for RCB with a certain Virat Kohli on his side, who has been playing for 18 years for one franchise and waiting for the drought to end. Who will it be? Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2025 Final.
