RCB vs KKR head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 58 With Royal Challengers Bengaluru all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between both teams ahead of the upcoming game.

The stage is set for game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides will face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. It is worth noting that this will be the first game of the tournament after it was suspended due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently occupy second place in the standings. With 11 matches played, RCb have won eight games and lost the remaining three. They will hope to maintain their good run and stay in the race for the playoffs.

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions occupy sixth place in the points table. With 12 games played, the side has won five matches and lost six, with one producing no result. They will aim to stay in the race for the playoffs and hope for a good showing against the in-form RCB.

RCB vs KKR head-to-head record in IPL

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders have taken on each other in the IPL 14 times. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the tie 2 times, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have won the clash 21 times.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

KKR IPL 2025 squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnity Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mooen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markhande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.