RCB vs GT pitch report: How will surface at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play in IPL 2025? Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check out the pitch report of the match ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing their first home match against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Rajat Patidar-led side started the campaign with back-to-back wins and are currently at the top of the points table. The captain has led the team by example, smashing a brilliant half-century against Chennai Super Kings in the last game. The opening combination of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli have worked well too, while among bowlers, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal have been very effective.

On the other hand, Gujarat lost their opening game to Punjab Kings but bounced back strongly with a win against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Sai Sudharsan has been their star performer so far, while Jos Buttler and captain Shubman Gill have shown glimpses of their class. However, neither of them have managed to capitalize on their starts. The middle order is a concern that needs to be addressed. Among bowlers, Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna have done well but overall, there’s room for improvement.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tends to support the batters. The ground is small and another high-scoring game is expected. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do and anything over 220 runs can be considered to be a good total.

RCB vs GT Full squad:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna