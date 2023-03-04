RCB vs DC, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : RCB, DC/TWITTER RCB vs DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the Women's Premier League on the 5th of March. Both teams will want to win their first match and start their WPL campaign on high-note.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be held on the 5th of March, Sunday.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 3:00 PM IST

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mandal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil

Also Read:

From RCB to MI, here's list of full squads for WPL and their captains

Latest Cricket News