RCB vs DC Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, recent injury updates, player replacement, stats

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of DC captain Rishabh Pant (far left) with RCB counterpart Virat Kohli (far right).

Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous game and finish the league phase on a high when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their final IPL round-robin game here on Friday.

While the Delhi side (20 points from 13 matches) has made sure of a top-two finish, a defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night has dented RCB's chances of ending second in the points table.

Injury updates and replacements

The Royal Challengers Bangalore boast of a full-strength squad (in UAE), with no major injuries yet.

RCB Squad Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga

The Delhi Capitals welcomed Prithvi Shaw back in the lineup after the player missed the game against Kolkata Knight Riders due to an injury. However, there's no update over the availability of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Also, with their spot in the top two booked, DC may use their fringe players in the match.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 26

RCB Won: 15

DC Won: 10

NR: 1