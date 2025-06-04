Advertisement
  4. RCB victory parade live updates: IPL 2025 winners depart Ahmedabad, to arrive in Bengaluru soon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time on Tuesday (June 3). The team is set to arrive in Bengaluru today, and the RCB victory parade, for now, remains cancelled. But the felicitation ceremony will take place. Follow for live updates.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebration IPL 2025 win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebration IPL 2025 win Image Source : pti
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to arrive in Bengaluru today. The victory parade was planned today by the franchise, but it has been cancelled, for now, with the city police denying permission for the same. However, reportedly, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials are in discussion with police and trying to convince them for the parade. Apart from the parade, the team will be felicitated at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM IST to 6 PM IST. Stay tuned to India TV for all the live updates:

 

Live updates :RCB Victory Parade Live

  • 1:57 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    RCB team departing Ahmedabad - VIDEO out

  • 1:43 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Scenes outside Bengaluru airport!!

    Fans have thronged the Bengaluru airport already in anticipation of the arrival of the RCB team.

  • 1:37 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!!

    Hello and welcome to the live updates of the much-awaited RCB victory parade!! RCB fans are waiting eagerly in the Garden City to welcome their heroes after winning the IPL for the first time in 18 years. The team has departed from Ahmedabad and will reach the Kempegowda International Airport anytime soon. Will the victory parade happen today? Or will only the felicitation ceremony take place? What is the time of the ceremony? Know everything here. We will provide you all the updates regarding event.

Cricket RCB Victory Parade IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru
