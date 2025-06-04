Hello and welcome to the live updates of the much-awaited RCB victory parade!! RCB fans are waiting eagerly in the Garden City to welcome their heroes after winning the IPL for the first time in 18 years. The team has departed from Ahmedabad and will reach the Kempegowda International Airport anytime soon. Will the victory parade happen today? Or will only the felicitation ceremony take place? What is the time of the ceremony? Know everything here. We will provide you all the updates regarding event.