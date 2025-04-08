RCB skipper Rajat Patidar fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians Patidar became the fourth captain after Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag to be handed a slow over-rate fine in the 2025 edition of the IPL. However, it was a good day at the office for Patidar as not only RCB won the match but he also won the Player of the Match award for his 32-ball 64.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajt Patidar was reprimanded by the IPL for committing the over-rate offence after his side wasn't able to complete the overs in the stipulated time against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. Patidar was fined Rs 12 Lakh since this was the first offence for RCB in IPL 2025 and became the fourth captain after Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag to be handed a slow over-rate fine.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs," an IPL statement read. This season onwards, the match suspensions have been done away with for slow over-rates but multiple offences will amount to the accumulation of demerit points.

The second innings lasted for over 105 minutes where Mumbai Indians failed to chase down 222 runs after RCB batters made the most of a very good Wankhede track. Even though the bowling innings took a long time to end for the RCB, it was a good outing for Patidar and his side as the three-time finalists not only won the game by defending a target but also broke the Wankhede jinx after six consecutive losses at the venue.

Patidar was the showstopper with a 32-ball 64 as he laid the benchmark for how this team batted and is likely to bat throughout the season. Virat Kohli struck at 160, Devdutt Padikkal at 168 and Jitesh Sharma at 210 as RCB pushed the score beyond 220. At 99/4 in 12 overs, the innings seemed to be going nowhere for the hosts before Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma flicked the switch to smash 58 runs off the next three overs.

The match suddenly came alive as RCB felt the pressure but some brilliant end overs from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya helped the visitors restrict Mumbai Indians from going over the line. RCB became only the second team after Kings XI Punjab in 2012 to defeat all three of KKR, CSK and Mumbai Indians in their own backyards in the same season.