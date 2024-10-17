'RCB's record broken in Tests in Bengaluru' - Memes go viral after India get bowled out for 46

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja walking off after getting dismissed

New Zealand have stunned India with their excellent performance with the ball in the first Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The fans are certainly disappointed with India's performance but social media is already buzzing with hilarious memes ever since India were bundled out for 46 runs with RCB's 49 all-out IPL record being linked to it.

India's total of 46 runs is the third lowest for them in Test cricket history while it is the lowest in India by any team in the whites. Moreover, five of India's batters, including KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan, bagged a duck much to the disappointment of the fans. Despite KL Rahul being a part of the playing XI, he wasn't sent to bat at number three after the hosts lost Rohit Sharma early.

Kohli, despite his poor record at first drop, came out to bat at the fall of the first wicket only to bag a duck and India could never recover from the early blows to get bundled out for just 46 runs. While Indian batters threw away their wickets, New Zealand bowlers, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, bowled beautifully with the former picking up a five-fer as well.

Among a host of embarrassing records created by India, one of them is that the 46-run total is the lowest in Asia as well surpassing the 53-run total registered by West Indies in 1986 and by Pakistan in 2002.

Coming back to the memes on social media, RCB's 49 all-out record is being linked to India's poor effort in the Test match. For the unversed, RCB were skittled for 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Gautam Gambhir, in IPL 2027 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Coincidentally, Gambhir is now India's head coach while India's lowest total at home has come at the home ground of RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It remains to be seen if India will be able to make a comeback in this Test even as the fans are having fun on social media.

Here are some of the top memes: