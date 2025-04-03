RCB head coach Andy Flower gives major update on Virat Kohli's finger injury in IPL 2025 clash vs GT Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday (April 2), registering their first loss of the ongoing IPL season. More than that, the fans were concerned about Virat Kohli's finger injury that he sustained while fielding.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has provided a major update on star batter Virat Kohli's injury. He sustained the finger injury while fielding during the game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (April 2) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of GT's batting innings when Kohli attempted to stop a four. Known to give his 100% on the field all the time, Kohli put in a dive at deep midwicket but the ball went through his hands. But the ball hit his finger and looked in grimacing pain only for the physio to attend him and treat.

After the match, Andy Flower was asked if Kohli's injury was serious and he brushed aside any of those worries stating that their former captain in absolutely fine. "Virat looks fine; he’s okay," Flower said in the post-match press conference.

It was a day to forget for Virat Kohli as he scored only seven runs before getting out to left-arm pacer Arshad Khan. He was the first batter to get out for RCB in the match as they collapsed to 42/4 very early in the innings. However, key contributions from Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David, helped them post a fighting total of 169 runs in their 20 overs.

But the score didn't prove to be enough with the Titans chasing down in less than 18 overs and with eight wickets in hand. Sai Sudharsan (49) and Jos Buttler (73*) played a vital role with the bat while Sherfane Rutherford (30*) also did well to finish the game early and help his team to improve their net run-rate. With this win, GT have jumped to fourth place but RCB, with their first loss of the season, have slipped from first to third position in the points table.