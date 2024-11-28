RCB face severe backlash over launch of new social media account in Hindi ahead of IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has landed in the soup following the launch of their brand new social media account in Hindi. Notably, RCB launched a new account on X, formerly Twitter, in October to engage with and target the Hindi speakers in the country and those residing overseas.

However, the move has not gone down well with a section of their Kannada-speaking fans. A section of the Kannada-speaking fans who are a part of the franchise's fanbase has raised objections to the launch of the new account.

They allege that "Hindi does not represent the linguistic diversity of India and is not the primary language of all Indian citizens or RCB supporters" and are running a petition exercise on an online platform to encourage Kannada speakers to protest against the step taken by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Interstingly, there lies another section of RCB fans who have lauded the move. The fans in support of the move are of the opinion that RCB enjoys a global fandom and the Hindi account has been created to connect to those who are native Hindi speakers and should not be seen as a step taken towards creating a divide.

RCB make smart buys at IPL mega auction 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made some smart buys at the recently concluded IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Their search for an India wicketkeeper-batter came to a close as they bought Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore at the mega auction.

They also stacked up their batting reserves by signing Liam Livingstone (8.75 crore), Phil Salt (11.5 crore), Tim David (3 crore) and Jacob Bethell (2.6 crore). They have also replenished their fast bowling stocks by adding Josh Hazlewood (12.5 crore) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10.75 crore).

Notably, they had retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal in the lead-up to the auction.