RCB coach shares medical update of Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt ahead of SRH clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower shared a medical update on Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, Patidar suffered a finger injury in the match against Chennai Super Kings and was supposed to miss out against Lucknow Super Giants before the tournament was suspended. RCB’s last game against Kolkata Knight Riders was called off due to rain, and it helped the Indore-born some rest, as he is now fit to go, as Flower confirmed.

Salt, on the other hand, was suffering from an illness that ruled him out for a brief while. However, the break allowed the England international some rest, and he is now recharged to get back into action. With him fit, Salt is once again set to open alongside Virat Kohli. Jacob Bethell did well in his absence, but the team management is likely to back the experience of Salt, specially when the prior will be unavailable for the playoffs.

“Rajat Patidar for one has given his right hand a little bit of time to settle after getting quite a bad knock. So, he is fit to bat, which is great. (Opener Phil) Salt was sick for a while, so it (the break) has given him a little chance to get home. He has recharged his batteries and he is back at full force. Of course, everyone in the competition and all our fans would have wanted the competition to play out as planned, but bigger things were at hand and we have had to roll with that,” said Flower in the press conference.

Bengaluru was originally supposed to play Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, due to rain concerns, BCCI shifted the match to Lucknow. Meanwhile, the Patidar-led side is well in contention to finish in the top two but will have to win their remaining matches in the league.