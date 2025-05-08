Advertisement
  4. Rawalpindi Stadium suffers damage after drone attack, triggers PSL schedule changes

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan have been hit by drones and has suffered significant damage. Keeping the development in mind, the Pakistan Cricket Board has changed the venue of the remaining PSL matches.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Rawalpindi Stadium has been hit by drones and has suffered significant damage. For the same reason, all the remaining matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League have been shifted to Karachi. According to reports, a drone had hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium premises earlier in the day, which prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to change the venue of the remaining matches of the PSL. Peshawar Zalmi was set to play Karachi Kings on May 8, but due to the new development, the match has been moved.

More to Follow..

