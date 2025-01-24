Ravindra Jadeja stars on Ranji trophy return, picks 12 wickets in Saurashtra's big win over Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja.

While the other Indian internationals have struggled on their return to the Ranji trophy, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred in Saurashtra's big win over Delhi in Rajkot.

Jadeja, who played in the domestic tournament in 2023, picked up 12 wickets combined to set up a 10-wicket win for Saurashtra in the sixth round of the premier domestic tournament. The 36-year-old picked up five and seven wickets in the two innings as he dismantled the Delhi line-up which featured the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni and Yash Dhull among others.

His 5/66 in the first innings helped the hosts bowl Delhi out for 188. He took the wickets of Sanat Sangwan, Dhull, Badoni, Harsh Tyagi and Navdeep Saini. During his first innings exploits, he had completed 200 wickets in Saurashtra. With the bat, Jadeja scored 38 in the first innings as the hosts took a lead of 83.

In the second innings, Jadeja ran apart the Delhi line-up as he picked seven wickets to shoot them for 94. He picked 7/38 as the batters found it pretty hard to deal with the left-arm finger spinner. His victims in the second innings included Badoni and Pant.

For his stupendous performance, the 36-year-old was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Saurashtra were asked to chase a meagre score of 12 without breaking a sweat. Openers Harvik Desai and Arpit Vasavada gunned down the total in just 3.1 overs to earn a bonus point win.

While Jadeja has starred in his return to the Ranji trophy, other Indian internationals, such as Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pant, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, have not had good outings.

Rohit was dismissed for 3 and 28 in Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Stadium; Jaiswal scored 4 and 26, while Iyer scored 11 and 17.

Gill was out for 4 in Punjab's clash against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.