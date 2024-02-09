Friday, February 09, 2024
     

Ravindra Jadeja refutes allegations, says attempts being made to tarnish his wife's image

Ravindra Jadeja is currently recovering from his hamstring injury and is at the National Cricket Academy aiming to regain full fitness ahead of the third Test against England. However, he found himself in the middle of a family controversy to which has has now responded.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2024 14:12 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja

Even as Ravindra Jadeja is recovering from his hamstring injury, the all-rounder found himself in controversy on Friday (February 9) with his father allegedly levelling serious allegations against him and his wife Rivaba in an interview that has gone viral on social media. Jadeja has responded to the allegations now with a post on X (formerly Twitter) refuting all the allegations and calling them an attempt to tarnish his wife's image.

The cricketer's father Anirudh Singh Jadeja allegedly gave an interview to a media outlet and levelled serious allegations against his son and daughter-in-law. Jadeja responded in his mother-tongue stating that the comments made in the interview are baseless and are being projected one-sided. He denied the allegations while also saying that an attempt is being to tarnish his wife's image who is also an MLA from Jamnagar Constituency from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Ravindra Jadeja also clarified that doesn't want to open up in public despite the fact that he has a lot of things to say.

It was only on Thursday (February 8) that Jadeja completed 15 years in international cricket having made his debut at the highest level in an ODI against Sri Lanka in February 2009. He had also shared a video quoting it as '15 years of living my dream'. Meanwhile, he is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru recovering from his hamstring injury ahead of the third Test against England at his home round in Rajkot.

He was one of the top performers for India in the first Test played in Hyderabad scoring 80-odd runs in the first innings. But he got injured while stealing a run in the second innings and also got run-out courtesy of a brilliance from Ben Stokes. The cricketer, amidst the controversy, will now be eyeing to regain full fitness soon and return to the field.

