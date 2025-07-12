Ravindra Jadeja equals Virat Kohli, surpasses KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara during Lord's Test Ravindra Jadeja slammed his third consecutive fifty in the ongoing Test series between India and England. Jadeja has equalled Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, while he went past KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in a major record list.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed yet another half-century on the England tour as he equalled iconic batter Virat Kohli in a major record list. Jadeja, who had hit fifties in both innings of the second Test, slammed his third consecutive fifty in the series during the third Test at Lord's.

Jadeja played a measured knock as he took the visitors close to England's first innings total of 387. After India lost Rishabh Pant to a run-out just at the stroke of lunch on Day 3, Jadeja held one end up and notched a crucial stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy after centurion KL Rahul also departed.

He put up 72 for the sixth wicket with Nitish as they took the visitors over 300. Jadeja got to his 25th Test fifty in the third session in 87 balls as he continued his impressive run.

The fifty has put Jadeja on level with iconic batter Kohli, who has now retired from Test cricket. He has also surpassed KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in the same record list. Jadeja now has the same number of fifty-plus scores by an Indian batter in England as Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have: 8.

He has surpassed the likes of KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara on the list, both of whom had scored six fifty-plus scores. Meanwhile, the list is headed by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar with 12 fifty-plus scores, while Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath stand in joint second with 10 such scores.

Earlier, KL Rahul had hit a hundred, his second at Lord's. Rahul has created history with his hundred as he has become the first Asian opener to hit multiple tons in England. Rahul had slammed 129 in his previous trip to England in 2021.

Notably, Rahul has become only the fourth visiting opener to hit two or more centuries at the home of cricket, joining an elite list of players featuring Australia's Bill Brown, West Indies' Gordon Greenidge and South Africa's Graeme Smith.