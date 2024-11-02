Ravindra Jadeja becomes only second Indian bowler to script WTC record; goes past Cummins, Starc

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja was on a roll on Day 2 in the ongoing Mumbai Test and in two days, has 9 wickets to his name

It was a day ruled by a couple of young Indian batters and the two senior pros as far as the bowling was concerned with the hosts being ahead of New Zealand going into the third and probably the final day of the ongoing series finale in Mumbai. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja turned back the clock to peg back the Kiwis after the hosts took a 28-run lead as India hope to keep the target for the fourth innings below 150.

Jadeja was introduced late into the attack but didn't take much time to get into the wickets. Daryl Mitchell tried to hoist him straight down the ground but mistimed and Ashwin held on to a smart catch running backwards. Post that it was Jadeja magic as he dismissed three more Kiwi batters to get to 50 wickets in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Jadeja became only the second bowler after Ashwin to take 50 wickets in one WTC cycle. While Ashwin has 50-plus wickets to his name in each of the three WTC cycles so far, Jadeja bettered his 2021-23 tally of 47 wickets to get to the 50 mark. Jadeja also got past Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the third WTC cycle. The Australia duo of Cummins and Starc have 48 wickets to their name each in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in one WTC cycle

71 wickets - R Ashwin (2019-21) in 26 innings

62 wickets - R Ashwin (2023-25) in 25 innings*

61 wickets - R Ashwin (2021-23) in 26 innings

50 wickets - Ravindra Jadeja (2023-25) in 22 innings*

47 wickets - Ravindra Jadeja (2021-23) in 25 innings

45 wickets - Jasprit Bumrah (2023-25) in 19 innings

If Jadeja picks up the remaining wicket in New Zealand's innings, he will not only get to 10 wickets in the match but also equal Australia's Josh Hazlewood at 51 wickets in WTC 2023-25 cycle.