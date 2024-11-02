Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ravindra Jadeja becomes only second Indian bowler to script WTC record; goes past Cummins, Starc

Ravindra Jadeja becomes only second Indian bowler to script WTC record; goes past Cummins, Starc

Ravindra Jadeja had a stunning turnaround after an average outing in Pune as he is staring at a 10-wicket haul in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand having picked a fifer in the first innings and four in the second. On Day 2 of the Mumbai Test, Jadeja achieved a massive WTC feat.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2024 21:23 IST
Ravindra Jadeja was on a roll on Day 2 in the ongoing
Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja was on a roll on Day 2 in the ongoing Mumbai Test and in two days, has 9 wickets to his name

It was a day ruled by a couple of young Indian batters and the two senior pros as far as the bowling was concerned with the hosts being ahead of New Zealand going into the third and probably the final day of the ongoing series finale in Mumbai. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja turned back the clock to peg back the Kiwis after the hosts took a 28-run lead as India hope to keep the target for the fourth innings below 150.

Jadeja was introduced late into the attack but didn't take much time to get into the wickets. Daryl Mitchell tried to hoist him straight down the ground but mistimed and Ashwin held on to a smart catch running backwards. Post that it was Jadeja magic as he dismissed three more Kiwi batters to get to 50 wickets in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Jadeja became only the second bowler after Ashwin to take 50 wickets in one WTC cycle. While Ashwin has 50-plus wickets to his name in each of the three WTC cycles so far, Jadeja bettered his 2021-23 tally of 47 wickets to get to the 50 mark. Jadeja also got past Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the third WTC cycle. The Australia duo of Cummins and Starc have 48 wickets to their name each in the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in one WTC cycle

71 wickets - R Ashwin (2019-21) in 26 innings

Related Stories
India record embarrassing feat for most ducks in a Test series as NZ continue to bother hosts

India record embarrassing feat for most ducks in a Test series as NZ continue to bother hosts

Jadeja, Ashwin roll back years to hand India advantage with New Zealand 9 down going into Day 3

Jadeja, Ashwin roll back years to hand India advantage with New Zealand 9 down going into Day 3

Ball of the series? Ashwin castles Phillips with terrific carrom ball after conceding 2 sixes - WATC

Ball of the series? Ashwin castles Phillips with terrific carrom ball after conceding 2 sixes - WATC

62 wickets - R Ashwin (2023-25) in 25 innings*
61 wickets - R Ashwin (2021-23) in 26 innings
50 wickets - Ravindra Jadeja (2023-25) in 22 innings*
47 wickets - Ravindra Jadeja (2021-23) in 25 innings
45 wickets - Jasprit Bumrah (2023-25) in 19 innings

If Jadeja picks up the remaining wicket in New Zealand's innings, he will not only get to 10 wickets in the match but also equal Australia's Josh Hazlewood at 51 wickets in WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement