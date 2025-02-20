Ravindra Jadeja achieves marvellous feat, becomes third Indian spinner to etch name in unique list Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played his 200th ODI for the Indian team after his inclusion in the playing XI for the Men in Blue's first game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian team kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. The Men in Blue's lineup fielded some of the best players in world cricket.

One of the names on the side was veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 36-year-old's inclusion in the Bangladesh clash meant that he would be playing his 200th ODI game for the Indian team. He became the 15th player to play 200 ODIs for India.

Furthermore, he is only the third spinner to etch his name in the list as well. It is interesting to note that Jadeja would have completed 200 ODIs much sooner, but due to his exclusion from the Men in Blue's playing XI for the third and final ODI against England recently, he had to wait until the Champions Trophy.

Speaking of the game between India and Bangladesh, the Men in Blue got off to a stellar start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Bangladesh won the toss against India and opted to bat first. However, that decision took a quick turn as the Rohit Sharma-led India put in an excellent performance with the ball. After Tanzid Hasan’s knock of 25 runs in just as many deliveries, the likes of Soumya Sarkar and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed for a duck.

The Indian team were quick to put Bangladesh in a perplexing situation right in their first game of the season. Coming on the back of a convincing ODI series win against England, the Indian team look to approach the tournament with confidence. Furthermore, a good start against Bangladesh would be just what the Men in Blue need to go all the way and clinch the title as well.