Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ravichandran Ashwin reveals contrast in leadership style of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals contrast in leadership style of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Ravichandran Ashwin made his international debut under the leadership of MS Dhoni and played a sizeable number of games under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 17:25 IST
Team India.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India.

Team India has witnessed the astute leadership of three tactically brilliant captains in the form of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma since the turn of the century.

All three captains brought laurels to the country during their respective tenures. Dhoni helped India clinch the inaugural edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 and then guided India to the ODI World Cup triumph in 2011.

The Ranchi-born added a third ICC title to his cabinet when the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy in 2013 by beating England in the final.

Dhoni passed the baton to Virat and the latter created his own legacy as captain. Virat finished his captaincy stint as the captain with the most Test wins for India. He also successfully led the team to the top spot in the ICC rankings.

Rohit replaced Virat as Team India's captain in all three formats and added more value to the side.

India won Asia Cup titles and several bilateral series under Rohit but the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph is his biggest achievement as captain.

Ravichandran Ashwin analysed the leadership styles of all three players and shared his perspective on how they vary from each other.

"Leadership is not a title. Leadership is how you lead your life. Leading without a title is also leadership," said Ashwin on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

"The thing that I really liked about MS Dhoni's captaincy was the stability that he gave to the players. He gave Ravindra Jadeja plenty of opportunities as a finisher to establish himself. Jadeja benefitted from those chances and he has become a fine allrounder today. If Dhoni identifies a talent then he backs him and provides him stability," he said.

Related Stories
'He will go and talk to each player': Harbhajan Singh compares captaincy of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

'He will go and talk to each player': Harbhajan Singh compares captaincy of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Why Samit Dravid won't be able to represent India at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup?

Why Samit Dravid won't be able to represent India at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup?

Scotland announce squad for maiden Women's T20 World Cup campaign

Scotland announce squad for maiden Women's T20 World Cup campaign

"Virat Kohli inspires his players. He leads by example and from the front. He does what he wants from the unit," he added.

"There are a few things that I really like about Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He keeps the environment of the team very light and makes a conscious effort to do so. He is very balanced as captain and is tactically brilliant.

"MS (Dhoni) is also tactically strong and even Virat is tactically strong. But Rohit dedicates more time to the tactical aspects of the game.

"Rohit sits down with the coaches and the technical team and strategises in the lead-up to marquee games. He backs his players," he concluded.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement