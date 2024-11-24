Ravichandran Ashwin returns home after 9 years as CSK splash big money in IPL mega auction 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravichandran Ashwin at IPL 2025 mega auction

In a dream deal for the fans, Chennai Super Kings spent Rs 9.75 crore to sign the veteran spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL mega auction 2025 on Sunday. Ashwin returned home after a long gap of 9 years as the CSK beat Rajasthan Royals to sign the star cricketer.

As expected, Chennai opened the bidding for Ashwin which triggered big celebrations in the crowd in Jeddah. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also showed an interest in Ashwin but were quick to withdraw after the bidding war got feisty. Lucknow Super Giants also cooled off their interest after two bids but CSK and RR went toe-to-toe for the experienced player.

Chennai Super Kings also signed back New Zealand stars Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra and managed to bag Rahul Tripathi for just Rs 3.4 crore. After the first four sets, Ashwin emerged as the most expensive signing for the five-time IPL winners.

