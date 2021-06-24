Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravichandran Ashwin, Marnus Labuschagne top record charts in first edition of WTC

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ended the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship as its leading wicket-taker with 71 wickets. He took two wickets on the final day of the titular clash against New Zealand to go past Australia's Pat Cummins to top the charts.

However, India couldn't cross the finishing line as New Zealand won the final by 8 wickets to become the first World Test Champions.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, meanwhile, secured his place as the top run-getter of the edition (1675 runs in 13 matches). Among the finalists India and New Zealand, Ajinkya Rahane remained the highest run-getter throughout the competition with 1174 runs in 13 matches.

David Warner's unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in 2019 remained the highest individual score in an innings in the inaugural edition, while Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya had the best bowling figures in an innings (7/137 against England, 2021).

Ashwin was the only bowler to take seven wickets in an innings in the first edition.

Here's a brief look at the individual charts:

Most runs:

Marnus Labsuchagne (Australia) - 1676 runs in 13 matches Joe Root (England) - 1660 runs in 20 matches Steven Smith (Australia) - 1341 runs in 13 matches Ben Stokes (England) - 1334 runs in 17 matches Ajinkya Rahane (India) - 1174 runs in 18 matches

Most wickets: