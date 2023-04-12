IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri lavishes praise on Rohit Sharma, says his return to form is good sign for MI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians registered their first win of IPL 2023 powered by skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant performance as they beat Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has praised Rohit and feels that his return to form will give confidence to five-time champions MI in the ongoing tournament.

In the match which was played at DC's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, MI registered a win by 6 wickets. Coming to bat first after losing the toss, Delhi were bundled out at 172 runs in 19.4 overs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians completed the chase on the last ball of the final over.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a great start for Mumbai Indians. Rohit scored 65 runs in 45 balls, which included 6 fours and 4 long sixes before getting dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman

"Rohit Sharma brilliantly soaked the pressure against Delhi. He led the side from the front and this match-winning performance will do him, as well as Mumbai Indians, a world of good," Shastri told Star Sports.

"This win will give MI a lot of confidence going forward into the tournament."

Meanwhile, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar wants Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bat higher up the order to give himself more time. After winning their previous match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, CSK will host Rajasthan Royals at home in a high-voltage match on Wednesday. Interestingly, it will be MS Dhoni's 200th match as CSK skipper.

"I am hoping MS Dhoni promotes himself higher in the batting order.

So that he gets to play more than two or three overs in the games.

He can make that difference for CSK with his batting because he is capable of scoring big runs," Gavaskar said.

