Ravi Ashwin namedrops 2 cricketers CSK will target in IPL 2026 auction Ravichandran Ashwin predicted that CSK could target Nitish Rana or Venkatesh Iyer in the IPL 2026 auction, suggesting they fit perfectly at No. 3 if Sanju Samson joins as opener. He highlighted their suitability for Chepauk’s conditions and batting versatility.

Chennai:

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared an intriguing prediction ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, suggesting that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could make a strong push to sign either Nitish Rana or Venkatesh Iyer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin discussed Chennai’s possible strategy following the speculated three-way trade deal involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran between CSK and Rajasthan Royals. According to him, if Samson joins the Super Kings and opens with Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team will likely seek a left-handed batter to slot in at No. 3, a role both Rana and Iyer could fill.

“CSK can really strengthen this side. The moment Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja have gone there, I see Nitish Rana coming into the auction. So Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer will 100% be on the radar of CSK," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin explains reasons behind targeting Venkatesh and Nitish

He explained that both batters bring the right mix of versatility and adaptability suited to Chepauk’s slower surface, where finding gaps square of the wicket can be difficult. Ashwin also outlined a potential batting lineup for CSK if the trade goes through, envisioning Samson and Gaikwad opening, followed by Rana or Iyer at No. 3, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube in the middle, and Cameron Green at No. 6.

“Yes, Ayush Mhatre is a proven commodity. But the Chennai wicket has suddenly started slowing down and holding, especially while batting second. Venkatesh Iyer has played one or two good innings in Chepauk. But he can play the sweep and reverse sweep. Nevertheless, someone like Nitish Rana, who is shorter, can access the square boundaries and use the bounce, and is an attractive option. There is a great chance he will come to CSK,” said Ashwin.

He further said, “If Samson and Ruturaj open, it'll be the best thing to happen. At 3, they'll look at Venkatesh Iyer or Nitish Rana. Brevis and Dube will be at 4 and 5 and then they'll try to insert Cameron Green at 6 because recently he has batted in the middle order for Australia.”

Both Iyer and Rana endured disappointing campaigns in IPL 2025. Rana managed 217 runs at an average below 22 for Rajasthan Royals after moving from Kolkata Knight Riders, while Iyer averaged 20.28 in 11 games for KKR despite being one of their most expensive signings. Meanwhile, Ashwin’s prediction is currently hypothetical as it isn’t confirmed if KKR or RR will release Venkatesh or Nitish, respectively.