Ravi Ashwin joins MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in major record list during RR vs CSK IPL 2025 fixture Ravichandran Ashwin has made his return to Chennai Super Kings and has entered an elite list of players in a major record in the Indian Premier League. CSK face the Rajasthan Royals in their third match of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Ravichandran Ashwin has entered into an elite list of players during the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. Ashwin, who has returned back to CSK in IPL 2025, has joined an elite list of players featuring MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, among others in a major record list.

After taking the field for the RR vs CSK clash in Guwahati, Ashwin has become the fifth player in history to feature in at least 100 matches for CSK. Before him, Dhoni, Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo had featured in at least 100 matches for the yellow army.

Most matches for CSK in IPL:

1 - MS Dhoni: 237 matches

2 - Suresh Raina: 176 matches

3 - Ravindra Jadeja: 175 matches

4 - Dwayne Bravo: 116 matches

5 - Ravi Ashwin: 100 matches

Ashwin was with CSK from IPL 2009 to 2015 before moving to Rising Pune Supergiant for 2016-17 as the Super Kings were suspended for two years. Ashwin was picked by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for 2018-19 before he moved to Delhi Capitals (2020-21) and then RR (2022-24). He is now back with CSK.

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first after Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss. "We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, better than the last game that was played here so we'll look to chase. So far so good, it was a quick turnaround, very little time for us but that's how the IPL is. We have to be ready. We have come here for the first time as a franchise, good to see all the love we've got. Two changes, Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda," Gaikwad said at the toss.

"Would've done the same as well. My hometown, been brought up here and played a lot of cricket here, surreal feeling to play in front of all these people. We've done well in small bits, it's about coming together and putting up a collective performance. Same team for us," RR stand-in captain Riyan Parag said.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed