Ravi Ashwin creates world record, becomes oldest player to register elusive feat in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravichandran Ashwin with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin has created a world record with his sensational all-round performance in the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team defeated Bangladesh in the opening Test of the series by 280 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, Ravi Ashwin has etched his name into the history books for numerous reasons. Following his all-round brilliance, Ashwin has become the oldest player to score a century and bag a fifer in the same Test match. Ashwin, who turned 38 a few days ago, hit 113 in the first innings and took 6/88 in the second essay to break Olly Umrigar's 62-year-old record. Ashwin was 38 years and two days old when he owned this record, while Umrigar was 36 and 7 days old when he hit 172* and took a fifer in a Test against West Indies.

Oldest Players with a double of hitting a ton and taking a fifer in a Test:

Ravi Ashwin: 38 years and 2 days old

Olly Imrigar: 36 years and 7 days

Keith Miller: 35 years and 195 days

Ravindra Jadeja: 35 years and 71 days old

Vinoo Mankad: 35 years and 68 days old

This was not the only record that the spin maestro has created. He has also become the first player to hit a hundred and take a fifer in a Test at the same venue twice. This was the fourth time that Ashwin has hit a century and taken a five-wicket haul in the same Test match, making him second to Ian Botham on this list. On five occasions, Botham hit a ton and took a fifer in the same Test. Ashwin had hit a ton and taken a fifer in a Test match against England in 2021 at Chepauk.

Players with a century and a fifer in the same Test:

Ian Botham- 5 times

R Ashwin - 4 times

G Sobers/ Mushtaq Mohammad/ J Kallis/ Shakib Al Hasan/ R Jadeja - 2 times

This was Ashwin's 37th fifer in Test cricket, which sends him to level with the legendary Shane Warne. The two jointly hold the second spot with Sri Lankan icon Muttiah Muralitharan on top, having taken 67 fifers.