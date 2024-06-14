Rashid Khan gatecrashes Fazalhaq Farooqi's post-match interview | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ICC INSTAGRAM/SCREENGRAB Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan is one of the fiercest competitors on the cricket field but has a jovial side that rarely takes the limelight. However, cricket fans were in for a treat on Friday as Afghanistan's T20I skipper chose to gatecrash teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi's post-match interview with Ian Bishop following their win over Papua New Guinea.

Rashid secretively positioned himself adjacent to one of the cameramen covering Farooqi's interview and tried to distract him but the left-arm seamer kept his calm and was fairly articulate with his responses.

"He is trying to make me laugh but I am not laughing," said Farooqi as he tried to concentrate on his interview despite Rashid's multiple attempts to make him laugh.

While responding to one of the questions, Farooqi said, "You shut up!" The response made Ian Bishop feel the need to explain to the TV and OTT viewers around the world that it wasn't meant for him but for Rashid.

Fazalhaq Farooqi reveals his gameplan

The Player of the Match awardee revealed that he tries to swing the ball if the conditions are congenial for swing bowling and sticks to containing the batters when there is no movement on offer. He also added that despite securing the Super Eight qualification, Afghanistan will go hard at the co-hosts West Indies in their remaining Group C fixture.

"I want to congratulate the entire team because we have now officially qualified (for the Super Eight). I feel proud. Before the warm-up match, I was in the IPL. I did not get any chances there, unfortunately. I played just one warm-up game. I know how to carry my body and I just tried to keep it simple. I try to get some wickets if there is some movement or swing. If there is nothing, then I try to go to plan B, not go for boundaries and keep it simple. We have to give our 100% and we will try our best to do it in the last match as well," Farooqi said during the post-match presentation.