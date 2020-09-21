WATCH: Rashid Khan floored after nasty collision with Abhishek Sharma during RCB tie in IPL 2020

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Rahid Khan floored

Just three games into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE and the number of injures have already reached three. An innings after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh limped off the field with a leg injury, teammate Rashid Khan incurred a nasty blow to his head during running between the wickets as he collided with Abhishek Sharma towards the fag-end of their innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

It was in the final ball of the 17th over. Abhishek drifted down the ball to deep square leg and took off for a single. With the fielder still far behind, he ran in for another run. Rashid had his eyes on the ball as he was making his way back to the other end, but did not realise that his teammate was running down the same line. The two collided midway. Abhishek was run out while Rashid hobbled over to the other end and lied on the ground writhing in agony. The physio was out immediately as Rashid looked in poor shape. But he was up again on his feet in a few minutes after the concussion test and carried on with his batting.

Earlier in the evening, Marsh had twisted his ankle while bowling during the fifth over of the RCB innings. He immediately walked off in pain and Vijay Shankar completed the over. He did not come back on the field to bowl, but did return to bat.

On Sunday, veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin had suffered a freak shoulder injury during Delhi Capitals' match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Meanwhile, his teammate Ishant Sharma incurred an injury whilst training for which he had missed the opener.

