Rashid Khan creates history, achieves best bowling figures by captain in T20 World Cups

Rashid Khan has created history in the T20 World Cup 2024. The spin wizard from Afghanistan has shattered the record of best-ever figures by a captain in the history of T20 World Cups with his masterful bowling performance against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024. The 25-year-old took four wickets while giving only 17 runs as he led his team to a famous 84-run win over the Blackcaps.

Rashid was right on the money from the word go. He came to bowl in the seventh over and removed the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson with an LBW on the first ball. He came back to haunt the Kiwis with three more scalps in a mingy spell of 4/17 that was instrumental in his team's win.

Rashid has achieved the best figures by a captain in T20 World Cup history, breaking the record jointly held by New Zealand's Daniel Vettori and Oman's Zeeshan Masood. While Vettori took 4/20 in a 2007 T20 World Cup match against India, Zeeshan matched the Kiwi legend in the 2021 edition of the tournament, taking 4/20 against PNG

The Kiwis were asked to chase down a target of 160 on a spin-friendly Guyana surface. Fazalhaq Farooqi wrecked havoc in the second innings, taking four wickets in 3.2 overs while giving away only 17 runs. Faroorqi took the first three wickets to derail New Zealand's run-chase before Rashid came to rip apart the middle-order.

Both the players came back to take a wicket each and helped bowl the Kiwis out for just 75. This is their second-lowest score in T20 World Cup history, behind their 60 all-out against Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Afghanistan made 159 batting first with Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashing 80 from 56 balls while Ibrahim Zadram also made 44 from 41 deliveries. The duo put up a stand of 103. The Kiwis made a comeback with wickets at regular intervals but the Afghans still managed to put up a decent score of 159.