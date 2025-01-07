Rashid Khan becomes first Test bowler in 18 years to achieve unique feat with 11 wickets against Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : X/AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan created history in the second Test against Zimbabwe with his seven-wicket haul in the second innings. For the unversed, Afghanistan won the second and final Test by 72 runs to seal the series against Zimbabwe 1-0. Overall, Rashid picked up 11 wickets in the match to register his third 10-wicket match haul in six Test matches.

Moreover, this was his comeback Test as well having last played in the format back in 2021 against the same team. Rashid had picked more than 10 wickets in that game as well and his latest effort picking 11 wickets has made him the first Test bowler since 2007 to take consecutive ten-fors in the format.

Rashid Khan returned with figures of 11/275 in 2021 and then followed it up with 11/160 against Zimbabwe in the second Test played in Bulawayo. Dale Steyn was the last bowler to do so in the longest format way back in 2007. Moreover, the Afghanistan dynamo scored 20 runs in both innings of the Test apart from taking a 10-for. He achieved this unique treble in his short career for the second time becoming the only player to do so.

As for Afghanistan, this was their first Test series outside Asia and they managed to win it 1-0 becoming the only Asian side to do so in its first attempt. Also, this is their fourth Test win, the second most by any team after playing 11 Tests in history. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan was named the player of the match for his brilliant bowling and was delighted to be back playing Test cricket after recovering from back injury.

"Thanks to the almighty for the performance, it was hard for me to play Test cricket after the back injury, it was a team effort, the guys delivered with the bat and put us back into the contest, giving us a chance to go on and press for victory. Rahmat Shah and Ismat Alam, it wasn't easy to bat on, Alam got out for 0 on debut, but he went out there, got hit and still wanted to bat long, it boosts the team to watch him set an example, they gave us the opportunity for us to go and give our best.

"I just want to keep it simple, just accustomed to the conditions, haven't bowled with the red ball for three years, but I have played international cricket for 10-11 years, the length was very important, just keep bowling in the channel and keep up the pressure. I'll be going to SA20 tomorrow, another format and another challenge for me," Rashid said after the match.