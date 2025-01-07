Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rashid Khan becomes first Test bowler in 18 years to achieve unique feat with 11 wickets against Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan becomes first Test bowler in 18 years to achieve unique feat with 11 wickets against Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan starred in the second Test against Zimbabwe picking up 11 wickets as Afghanistan won the two-match series 1-0. Rashid bowled 27.3 overs from one end to scalp seven wickets in the second innings as Zimbabwe were skittled for 205 runs in second innings.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 15:22 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 15:23 IST
AFG vs ZIM
Image Source : X/AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan created history in the second Test against Zimbabwe with his seven-wicket haul in the second innings. For the unversed, Afghanistan won the second and final Test by 72 runs to seal the series against Zimbabwe 1-0. Overall, Rashid picked up 11 wickets in the match to register his third 10-wicket match haul in six Test matches.

Moreover, this was his comeback Test as well having last played in the format back in 2021 against the same team. Rashid had picked more than 10 wickets in that game as well and his latest effort picking 11 wickets has made him the first Test bowler since 2007 to take consecutive ten-fors in the format. 

Rashid Khan returned with figures of 11/275 in 2021 and then followed it up with 11/160 against Zimbabwe in the second Test played in Bulawayo. Dale Steyn was the last bowler to do so in the longest format way back in 2007. Moreover, the Afghanistan dynamo scored 20 runs in both innings of the Test apart from taking a 10-for. He achieved this unique treble in his short career for the second time becoming the only player to do so.

As for Afghanistan, this was their first Test series outside Asia and they managed to win it 1-0 becoming the only Asian side to do so in its first attempt. Also, this is their fourth Test win, the second most by any team after playing 11 Tests in history. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan was named the player of the match for his brilliant bowling and was delighted to be back playing Test cricket after recovering from back injury.

"Thanks to the almighty for the performance, it was hard for me to play Test cricket after the back injury, it was a team effort, the guys delivered with the bat and put us back into the contest, giving us a chance to go on and press for victory. Rahmat Shah and Ismat Alam, it wasn't easy to bat on, Alam got out for 0 on debut, but he went out there, got hit and still wanted to bat long, it boosts the team to watch him set an example, they gave us the opportunity for us to go and give our best.

Related Stories
NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match

Kagiso Rabada sends warning to Australia ahead of WTC Final, says 'We know how to beat them'

Kagiso Rabada sends warning to Australia ahead of WTC Final, says 'We know how to beat them'

Angelo Mathews criticises ICC for second-hand treatment to Sri Lanka in terms of Test allocation

Angelo Mathews criticises ICC for second-hand treatment to Sri Lanka in terms of Test allocation

"I just want to keep it simple, just accustomed to the conditions, haven't bowled with the red ball for three years, but I have played international cricket for 10-11 years, the length was very important, just keep bowling in the channel and keep up the pressure. I'll be going to SA20 tomorrow, another format and another challenge for me," Rashid said after the match.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement