Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to take 600 T20 wickets, only the second to achieve rare feat

Rashid Khan, the T20 superstar, has achieved yet another milestone in the format attaining the 600 wickets mark. Rashid, who was on 598 wickets before the Major League Cricket (MLC) eliminator against the Texas Super Kings, went wicketless in the knockout game and since his side MI New York was eliminated, he had to wait to get to England and try and reach the milestone in the Hundred. In his very first appearance in the 2024 edition of the Hundred for the Trent Rockets, Rashid with a couple of wickets, got to the milestone.

Rashid sent back Manchester Originals' Wayne Madsen and Paul Walter to get to the rare feat. Rashid became only the second bowler after Dwayne Bravo (630 wickets) to get to 600 wickets in T20 cricket and the fastest, in just 438 innings. Bravo had completed 600 wickets in 516 innings.

Sunil Narine is the closest to Rashid with 557 scalps to his name in the format, with Imran Tahir being the only other bowler with 500-plus wickets in the format (502).

Most wickets in T20 cricket

630 wickets - Dwayne Bravo (in 543 innings)

600 wickets - Rashid Khan (in 438 innings)

557 wickets - Sunil Narine (in 509 innings)

502 wickets - Imran Tahir (in 388 innings)

492 wickets - Shakib Al Hasan (in 436 innings)

462 wickets - Andre Russell (in 461 innings)

*for stats purposes, records in the Hundred are considered in T20 cricket

Rashid, a T20 globetrotter, plays almost everywhere around the world from IPL, BBL, The Hundred, SA20, MLC, CPL to the ILT20. Of late, not just with the ball, Rashid is impacting the games with his bat too and has become a premier all-rounder for every side he plays. The 2022 Hundred champions, the Rockets, look serious contenders this time around with some real enforcements in the form of Tom Banton, Rovman Powell and Jordan Thompson.