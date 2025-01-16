Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spin legend, on cusp of owning major T20 record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is seven wickets shy of becoming the cricketer with the most scalps in T20 cricket history. Former West Indies international Dwayne Bravo is currently at the top with 631 wickets to his name in 546 innings, while Rashid Khan clinched 625 in 452 innings. Hailing from Afghanistan, the 26-year-old played his first T20 game in 2015 and since then, he has been an asset to any team he has played for.

The leg-spinner is currently playing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 and there’s a tremendous possibility of him breaking the record in the ongoing tournament. He has picked up three wickets in four matches so far but has been very economical. Rashid meanwhile has played 96 T20 internationals and has 161 scalps to his name.

Apart from international cricket, he has mostly featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The spin wizard has played 121 matches in the cash-rich tournament and has 149 wickets to his name. Rashid also clinched 98 wickets in the Big Bash League (BBL), 44 in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), 34 in the Vitality Blast, 29 in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and 24 in The Hundred among others.

Most wickets in T20 cricket

Players Matches Wickets Dwayne Bravo 582 631 Rashid Khan 455 625 Sunil Narine 528 570 Imran Tahir 421 527 Shakib Al Hasan 444 492

Rashid also holds the record for most four-wicket hauls (10) in T20I cricket. He stands eighth on the list of most bowls bowled in T20Is and in 2024, he led Afghanistan to the T20 World Cup semi-final. They have done well in the 2023 ODI World Cup as well and the performance will give the players plenty of confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rashid is also leading MI Cape Town in the SA20. Under his leadership, the franchise has won two out of their four games and is at the top of the points table. They have acquired nine points while Joburg Super Kings with eight is currently second.