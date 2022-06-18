Ranji Trophy Semifinals: Mumbai registers a comfortable win against UP to reach final

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant knock in semifinal match

Domestic heavyweights Mumbai completed qualified for the Ranji Trophy final by virtue of first innings lead on the final day of their last-four match against Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai will be bidding for their 42nd title-win in the final against Madhya Pradesh.

In the semifinal match, they dominated from the first ball of the game, which ended in a draw.

Mumbai had posted 393 in their first innings and then bowled out Uttar Pradesh for just 180 and got a huge first-innings lead.

When play ended on the fourth day on Friday, Mumbai had piled up a mammoth 449/4 in their second essay. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer played brilliant knocks.

At stumps of Day 4, Mumbai took an overall lead of 662 runs, making it amply clear that there was only one result possible from the match.

On Saturday, play began after lunch due to wet out-field and overnight batters Sarfaraz Khan and Shams Mulani continued to torment the UP bowlers.

Both Sarfaraz and Mulani completed their half-centuries, after which both the captains decided to shake hands.

Mumbai posted 533/4 in their second essay.

Mumbai will face Madhya Pradesh in the final starting from 22nd June at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

