Ranji Trophy round 6 live streaming: When and where to watch Rohit, Pant and other stars' domestic return?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to return to domestic cricket.

Ranji Trophy round 6 live streaming: The BKC Stadium in Mumbai is set to witness the return of India captain Rohit Sharma in the Ranji trophy. An Indian captain rarely plays red-ball domestic cricket after cementing his place in the Indian team. But as the saying goes, it is what it is.

Rohit has been in poor form in Test cricket of late and the BCCI diktat of mandating players' participation in domestic cricket barring exceptions, makes Rohit's return inevitable.

Mumbai are set to face Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Stadium and the fans will turn up in numbers to watch the international stars. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also made himself available for the sixth-round clash and can open alongside Rohit.

If you go north from Mumbai to Rajkot, you will see the return of Rishabh Pant for Delhi as his team will face Saurashtra in its sixth-round clash. Pant is not the captain as Delhi have continued with Ayush Badoni. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara will headline the Saurashtra team.

Shubman Gill has also made himself available for Punjab's game against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of all the action, here is how you can catch the matches live on TV and OTT platforms.

While these Indian stars will make a return, fans waiting to watch Virat Kohli in action will have wait a bit longer. He is not part of the round-six clash as he is recovering from a neck sprain. Meanwhile, Kohli has made himself available for the last league stage match of Delhi against Railways.

When will the Ranji trophy round 6 matches begin?

The sixth round matches will begin on January 23 from 8:30 AM IST onwards. Some games will; start at 9:30 AM.

How to watch Ranji Trophy round 6 matches on television?

Fans can tune in to the Sports18 network to watch the sixth-round matches of the Ranji trophy.

How to watch Ranji Trophy round 6 matches online?

One can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live on OTT.