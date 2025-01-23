Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra batter Ankit Bawne suspended for one match for showing dissent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ankit Bawne

Maharashtra batter Ankit Bawne has been suspended for one match for showing dissent against the umpire's decision in the Ranji Trophy. The decision was communicated to the team ahead of the start of the second phase of the red-ball tournament and accordingly, he missed Maharashtra's clash against Baroda in Nashik.

Bawne had refused to leave the field after he was given out in the fifth-round clash against Services. There was conclusive evidence of the ball bouncing before the fielder Shubham Rohilla took the catch at slip but Bawne couldn't opt for a review as the match wasn't televised. With no coverage of the fixture, there was no infrastructure for DRS to be in place.

Bawne's refusal to leave the field led to play being suspended for around 15 minutes and it only resumed after the intervention from match referee Amit Sharma and Maharashtra coach Sulakshan Kulkarni. However, there was much said about the incident with Maharashtra's regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad criticising the umpiring heavily. He was in Australia featuring for India A at the time.

"Players are subject to fines and reprimand, what about proper assessment of umpires? Why do the same erring umpires continue to officiate and play spoilsport? When there are blunders of this nature, the anger is justified," Maharashtra coach Kulkarni had said after the incident then.

Bawne is the leading run-scorer for his side this season with 361 runs from five matches at an average of 51.57 with a century and two fifties to his name. Maharashtra are certainly their in-form batter against Baroda as they have been reduced to 159/6 after losing the toss. Their skipper Ruturaj batted at four to shepherd the batting line-up but could score only 10 runs in 21 deliveries.