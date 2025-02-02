Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir accuse Baroda of pitch tampering in must-win clash, BCA deny

Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir accuse Baroda of pitch tampering in must-win clash, BCA deny

The last two rounds of Ranji Trophy attracted much attention with the Indian stars featuring for several teams. However, controversy brewed in the clash between Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda with the former side accusing the home team of tampering with the pitch before 3rd day's play.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 7:07 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 7:07 IST
Ranji Trophy
Image Source : PTI Shubham Khajuria was the star for J&K even as controversy hit Baroda vs J&K clash in Ranji Trophy

Controversy hit the ongoing round of the Ranji Trophy on Saturday (February 1) as Jammu and Kashmir refused to bat on day three against Baroda. J&K alleged that the pitch was tampered with overnight to help the home team, Baroda, to force an outright result in their favour. Notably, with Mumbai registering a bonus point win over Meghalaya, this clash has become a must-win at any cost for Baroda to ensure qualification for knockouts.

However, the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has denied the allegations stating that the case was only of pitch dampness, which is common during winter. Play didn't start for 1 hour and 25 minutes in the morning on Saturday and it needed the match referee Arjan Kripal Singh's intervention before J&K resumed their second innings at 10:55 AM IST.

J&K were 125/1 in their second innings leading by 205 runs when the play began and the umpires extended play by an hour beyond the scheduled close time to make up for lost time earlier in the day. The third day's play was dominated by the spinners with J&K losing eight wickets for 112 runs to be skittled for 284 runs in the second innings.

Their best batter Shubham Khajuria top-scored with 94 while wicketkeeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored 84 runs. For Baroda, the target set is of 365 runs and they finished day three at 58/2 losing both their openers to off-spinner Sahil Lotra.

Related Stories
BCCI Awards Highlights: Indian stars get honours, Sachin conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award

BCCI Awards Highlights: Indian stars get honours, Sachin conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award

BCCI Awards: Sachin Tendulkar conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award, Bumrah, Smriti bag honours

BCCI Awards: Sachin Tendulkar conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award, Bumrah, Smriti bag honours

IND vs ENG 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai play for final match?

IND vs ENG 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai play for final match?

As far as the qualification is concerned, J&K can make it to the knockouts even with a draw but cannot afford to lose. On the other hand, Baroda will have to chase down 307 runs on the final day to go through. They have eight wickets in hand and the game is set up for a mouthwatering finish on the last day.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement